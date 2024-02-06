2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall Holweg

__KENDALL HOLWEG from Delta High School__
__Parents:__ Natasha and Jason Holweg
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University to run track and get a degree in education.
__High school activities:__ Track, cross country, softball, basketball, Student Council and Pep Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ There’s a tie between when my basketball team won quarterfinals and went to state and when I won my first state championship this past Saturday at state for track.
__Biggest role model:__ My older sister Cassie.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ My advice would be to not sweat the little stuff because the years fly by. Have fun!
__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, special and thrilling.