2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall Holweg

__Favorite high school experience:__ There’s a tie between when my basketball team won quarterfinals and went to state and when I won my first state championship this past Saturday at state for track.

__Biggest role model:__ My older sister Cassie.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ My advice would be to not sweat the little stuff because the years fly by. Have fun!

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, special and thrilling.