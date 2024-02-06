2022 Chaffee High School valedictorian Kolton Spies

KOLTON SPIES High School Name: Chaffee Parents: Ritchie and Kelly Spies Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in wildlife biology conservation. High school activities: Football, track, Beta Club, Varsity Club, FCCLA, FBLA, Student Council, Pep Club and Industrial Arts Club. Favorite high school experience: Football and going to state in shot put. Biggest role model: My grandfather. Advice to underclassmen: Get involved, cherish the moments and have fun. Three words to describe high school: Memories, friends and laughter.