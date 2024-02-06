2022 Chaffee High School valedictorian Kolton Spies

__KOLTON SPIES of Chaffee, Missouri__
__Parents:__ Ritchie and Kelly Spies
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in wildlife biology conservation.
__High school activities:__ Football, track, Beta Club, Varsity Club, FCCLA, FBLA, Student Council, Pep Club and Industrial Arts Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Football and going to state in shot put.
__Biggest role model:__ My grandfather.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved, cherish the moments and have fun.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Memories, friends and laughter.
