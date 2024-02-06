2022 Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Samuel Hwang

__SAMUEL HWANG of Cape Girardeau__
__Parents:__ Seong Nam Hwang (Father), Min Hi Seo (Mother)
__Post-graduation plans:__ Study computer science at Harvard University.
__High school activities:__ Research in combinatorics, Symphonic Orchestra, Missouri ARML A Team, Beta Club, Scholar Bowl, District Honors Orchestra.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Being called down to the office and receiving a detention slip for an April Fool’s prank pulled off by my teachers.
__Biggest role model:__ My brother, Michael.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Do plenty of socializations with friends, but always make sure to turn in work on time.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Rubato, Accelerando and Marcato.
