All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 18, 2022

2022 Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Samuel Hwang

SAMUEL HWANG Cape Central Parents: Seong Nam Hwang (Father), Min Hi Seo (Mother) Post-graduation plans: Study computer science at Harvard University. High school activities: Research in combinatorics, Symphonic Orchestra, Missouri ARML A Team, Beta Club, Scholar Bowl, District Honors Orchestra. Favorite high school experience: Being called down to the office and receiving a detention slip for an April Fool’s prank pulled off by my teachers. Biggest role model: My brother, Michael. Advice to underclassmen: Do plenty of socializations with friends, but always make sure to turn in work on time. Three words to describe high school: Rubato, Accelerando and Marcato.

Samuel Hwang
Samuel Hwang

__SAMUEL HWANG of Cape Girardeau__

__Parents:__ Seong Nam Hwang (Father), Min Hi Seo (Mother)

__Post-graduation plans:__ Study computer science at Harvard University.

__High school activities:__ Research in combinatorics, Symphonic Orchestra, Missouri ARML A Team, Beta Club, Scholar Bowl, District Honors Orchestra.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ Being called down to the office and receiving a detention slip for an April Fool’s prank pulled off by my teachers.

__Biggest role model:__ My brother, Michael.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Do plenty of socializations with friends, but always make sure to turn in work on time.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Rubato, Accelerando and Marcato.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy