2022 Bell City High School valedictorian Bryson Maddox

__BRYSON MADDOX from Bell City, Missouri__
__Parents:__ Deanna Maddox and Daniel Maddox
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri University and major in middle school education.
__High school activities:__ Baseball, basketball, track, Academic Team, BETA Club, Pep Club, FCCLA, FBLA and Student Council,
__Favorite high school experience:__ All the state Beta Club conventions.
__Biggest role model:__ My older brother.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved in your school, play sports, join clubs — because hard work pays off.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Memorable, fun and family.
