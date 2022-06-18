All sections
NewsJune 18, 2022

2022 Bell City High School valedictorian Bryson Maddox

BRYSON MADDOX Bell City Parents: Deanna Maddox and Daniel Maddox Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University and major in middle school education. High school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, Academic Team, BETA Club, Pep Club, FCCLA, FBLA and Student Council, Favorite high school experience: All the state Beta Club conventions. Biggest role model: My older brother. Advice to underclassmen: Get involved in your school, play sports, join clubs — because hard work pays off. Three words to describe high school: Memorable, fun and family.

__BRYSON MADDOX from Bell City, Missouri__

__Parents:__ Deanna Maddox and Daniel Maddox

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri University and major in middle school education.

__High school activities:__ Baseball, basketball, track, Academic Team, BETA Club, Pep Club, FCCLA, FBLA and Student Council,

__Favorite high school experience:__ All the state Beta Club conventions.

__Biggest role model:__ My older brother.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved in your school, play sports, join clubs — because hard work pays off.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Memorable, fun and family.

