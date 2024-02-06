2021's big news: COVID-19 continued to dominate headlines

As 2022 arrives, a look back at some of Southeast Missouri's news from 2021:

No. 1 with a bullet

COVID-19 dominated the news this year, just as it did in 2020, with the virus affecting many facets of day-to-day life.

Some of the effects were minor. Wearing a mask. Social distancing. Washing hands more frequently. The mask wearing proved a thorny issue, as irate citizens routinely blasted officials imposing face-covering mandates.

Some effects were much more somber.

The most recent data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services for Southeast Missouri counties:

Bollinger -- 1,727 confirmed cases, 279 probable cases, 28 confirmed deaths, seven probable deaths

Cape Girardeau -- 11,402 confirmed cases, 2,437 probable cases, 171 confirmed deaths, 34 probable deaths

Perry -- 3,434 confirmed cases, 226 probable cases, 35 confirmed deaths, six probable deaths

Scott -- 6,564 confirmed cases, 1,445 probable cases, 120 confirmed deaths, 13 probable deaths

Stoddard -- 3,984 confirmed cases, 819 probable cases, 79 confirmed deaths, 31 probable deaths.

But by the end of 2021, even as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the country, COVID-19 fatigue has become entrenched.

Read more here.

By a vote of 57.2% to 42.8%, voters in Jackson turned down a use tax, a tax on internet sales, for the fourth time. At a gathering to await the results are, from left, David Reiminger, city alderman; Susan Hahs; Mayor Dwain Hahs; and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau. Southeast Missourian file

Use tax

Voters in Cape Girardeau approved a use tax, which will impose sales tax on items purchased online.

The measure passed with 62% of the vote.

The same measure did not pass in Jackson, Scott City and Delta.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox estimated the 2.75% tax on online goods may generate up to $3 million for the city each year, an estimate based on what Cape Girardeau County collects from its use tax.

City officials have said they will use the funds for municipal employee retention.

The defeat in Jackson marked the fourth time voters denied a use tax in Jackson since 2014.

The ballot measure failed in 2019 by a margin of 82 votes.

This year, it lost by 240 votes, with 57.16% of those who participated in the Jackson election voting "no."

Read more here, here and here.

An artist rendering, created by Christner Architects of St. Louis, illustrates the $75 million orthopedics and women's services building SoutheastHEALTH announced as part of a multiphase expansion. Submitted

Medical facility expansions

People gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new St. Francis healthcare building on Kingshighway in Jackson. Southeast Missourian

Public and private medical institutions announced/began/completed expansion projects during the year.

A 45,000-square-foot Department of Veterans Affairs health care center progressed during the year and is set to open to patients in February.

The facility falls under the umbrella of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and will offer an array of health care services.

VA officials said the center could serve 3,000 more veterans than current capacity.

Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The multiphase expansion will include a 70,000-square-foot, $75 million building on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road south of Highway 74 that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center along with a women's integrated health services facility.

Planning is underway for construction of a $20 million ambulatory surgery center on South Mount Auburn Road immediately south of the orthopedics, sports medicine and women's services building, featuring surgical suites for orthopedics, general surgery and women's health. A construction start date for that project has not been set.

Those projects are on top of SoutheastHEALTH's recently-completed $30 million Behavioral Hospital on South Silver Springs Road. Combined, all three projects represent a $125 million investment in new health care facilities on Southeast's west campus. That, on top of Southeast's Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza, both of which opened on South Mount Auburn Road in 2011.

Saint Francis Healthcare System opened a $7.5 million, 23,000-square-foot clinic in Jackson.

The clinic is one of several outreach projects Saint Francis Healthcare System is developing or has recently completed throughout the region.

Saint Francis also expanded services and renamed its Poplar Bluff facility at 225 Physicians Park Drive as Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff, providing ambulatory surgery, primary and specialty care, along with lab, imaging and pharmacy services.

The organization closed on an 18-acre tract in Sikeston, Missouri, between Route H and Interstate 55 at Exit 67 behind Drury Inn and Suites, with plans to build a new clinic there.

Saint Francis Healthcare also expanded primary and urgent care services with Ferguson Medical Group clinics in the Southeast Missouri locales of Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, as well as expansions to the services at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, located at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Read more here, here and here.

The archway that was once the main entrance of Houck Stadium remains standing as a crew from Marshell Wrecking, LLC removes rubble and debris and they continue with demolition at Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Southeast Missourian

Houck Field

In December, workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a multiphase project to revamp the 91-year-old structure.

Renovating the stadium took on new urgency just as the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks were set to host their opening football game of the season. A Sept. 1 letter from Thornton Tomasetti Inc., a firm contracted to assess the condition of the stadium, said an Aug. 30 site visit revealed deterioration in the south grandstand presenting "an unsafe and imminently hazardous condition for occupancy." The letter details dangerously deteriorated concrete that could potentially collapse the grandstand "if loaded in a dynamic manner by a football or soccer crowd."

"Given these observations, it is our strongest professional recommendation that the entire south bleacher and press box tower structure be cordoned off from any potential occupation," an official with the firm wrote.

The assessment came after two rounds of stadium inspections found deteriorating concrete, insufficient railing compliance in areas more than 6 feet off the ground and other deficiencies. Many of the concrete problems stemmed from water infiltration, inspectors noted. An inspection in 2019 speculated substantial repairs could wait up to five years. An inspection earlier this year pushed up the timeline, leading to the August assessment as officials wanted to confirm the quickened deterioration.

At that point, university officials, including president Carlos Vargas and athletics director Brady Barke drafted an emergency plan in the event the south grandstand became unavailable. They had to implement that plan in the 24 hours leading up to the home opener against Southern Illinois University on Sept. 2.

Read more here and here.

Successful?

In response to increasing issues with whitetail deer inside the city limits, Cape Girardeau officials allowed a managed deer hunt at five locations.

The deer hunt began Nov. 1 and ended Dec. 5. It served as a pilot program to gauge whether an urban hunt can function as an effective way to reduce deer populations within Cape Girardeau.

Hunters who participated in the five-week hunt harvested 13 deer.

"While the amount of deer harvested was not as large as the city had hoped for, the overall expectations were met," officials said in a release. "The City managed a five-week deer hunt without incident to members of the public and also managed to decrease the deer population."

Hunters were restricted to five closed-off areas for the deer hunt. All were within Ward 1 in the northeastern portion of the city.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he heard no complaints or comments from residents throughout the duration of the deer hunt.

Presson was the only councilman to vote against the hunt during its initial approval in February.