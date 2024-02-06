2021's big news: COVID-19 continued to dominate headlines

As 2022 arrives, a look back at some of Southeast Missouri's news from 2021:
COVID-19 dominated the news this year, just as it did in 2020, with the virus affecting many facets of day-to-day life.
Some of the effects were minor. Wearing a mask. Social distancing. Washing hands more frequently. The mask wearing proved a thorny issue, as irate citizens routinely blasted officials imposing face-covering mandates.
Some effects were much more somber.
The most recent data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services for Southeast Missouri counties:
But by the end of 2021, even as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the country, COVID-19 fatigue has become entrenched.
Voters in Cape Girardeau approved a use tax, which will impose sales tax on items purchased online.
The measure passed with 62% of the vote.
The same measure did not pass in Jackson, Scott City and Delta.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox estimated the 2.75% tax on online goods may generate up to $3 million for the city each year, an estimate based on what Cape Girardeau County collects from its use tax.
City officials have said they will use the funds for municipal employee retention.
The defeat in Jackson marked the fourth time voters denied a use tax in Jackson since 2014.
The ballot measure failed in 2019 by a margin of 82 votes.
This year, it lost by 240 votes, with 57.16% of those who participated in the Jackson election voting "no."
Public and private medical institutions announced/began/completed expansion projects during the year.
A 45,000-square-foot Department of Veterans Affairs health care center progressed during the year and is set to open to patients in February.
The facility falls under the umbrella of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and will offer an array of health care services.
VA officials said the center could serve 3,000 more veterans than current capacity.
Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
The multiphase expansion will include a 70,000-square-foot, $75 million building on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road south of Highway 74 that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center along with a women's integrated health services facility.
Planning is underway for construction of a $20 million ambulatory surgery center on South Mount Auburn Road immediately south of the orthopedics, sports medicine and women's services building, featuring surgical suites for orthopedics, general surgery and women's health. A construction start date for that project has not been set.
Those projects are on top of SoutheastHEALTH's recently-completed $30 million Behavioral Hospital on South Silver Springs Road. Combined, all three projects represent a $125 million investment in new health care facilities on Southeast's west campus. That, on top of Southeast's Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza, both of which opened on South Mount Auburn Road in 2011.
Saint Francis Healthcare System opened a $7.5 million, 23,000-square-foot clinic in Jackson.
The clinic is one of several outreach projects Saint Francis Healthcare System is developing or has recently completed throughout the region.
Saint Francis also expanded services and renamed its Poplar Bluff facility at 225 Physicians Park Drive as Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff, providing ambulatory surgery, primary and specialty care, along with lab, imaging and pharmacy services.
The organization closed on an 18-acre tract in Sikeston, Missouri, between Route H and Interstate 55 at Exit 67 behind Drury Inn and Suites, with plans to build a new clinic there.
Saint Francis Healthcare also expanded primary and urgent care services with Ferguson Medical Group clinics in the Southeast Missouri locales of Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, as well as expansions to the services at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, located at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
In December, workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a multiphase project to revamp the 91-year-old structure.
Renovating the stadium took on new urgency just as the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks were set to host their opening football game of the season. A Sept. 1 letter from Thornton Tomasetti Inc., a firm contracted to assess the condition of the stadium, said an Aug. 30 site visit revealed deterioration in the south grandstand presenting "an unsafe and imminently hazardous condition for occupancy." The letter details dangerously deteriorated concrete that could potentially collapse the grandstand "if loaded in a dynamic manner by a football or soccer crowd."
"Given these observations, it is our strongest professional recommendation that the entire south bleacher and press box tower structure be cordoned off from any potential occupation," an official with the firm wrote.
The assessment came after two rounds of stadium inspections found deteriorating concrete, insufficient railing compliance in areas more than 6 feet off the ground and other deficiencies. Many of the concrete problems stemmed from water infiltration, inspectors noted. An inspection in 2019 speculated substantial repairs could wait up to five years. An inspection earlier this year pushed up the timeline, leading to the August assessment as officials wanted to confirm the quickened deterioration.
At that point, university officials, including president Carlos Vargas and athletics director Brady Barke drafted an emergency plan in the event the south grandstand became unavailable. They had to implement that plan in the 24 hours leading up to the home opener against Southern Illinois University on Sept. 2.
In response to increasing issues with whitetail deer inside the city limits, Cape Girardeau officials allowed a managed deer hunt at five locations.
The deer hunt began Nov. 1 and ended Dec. 5. It served as a pilot program to gauge whether an urban hunt can function as an effective way to reduce deer populations within Cape Girardeau.
Hunters who participated in the five-week hunt harvested 13 deer.
"While the amount of deer harvested was not as large as the city had hoped for, the overall expectations were met," officials said in a release. "The City managed a five-week deer hunt without incident to members of the public and also managed to decrease the deer population."
Hunters were restricted to five closed-off areas for the deer hunt. All were within Ward 1 in the northeastern portion of the city.
Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he heard no complaints or comments from residents throughout the duration of the deer hunt.
Presson was the only councilman to vote against the hunt during its initial approval in February.
"I voted against the urban deer hunt because it primarily took effect in the outer reaches of Ward 1 and the majority of complaints we receive about deer are more towards the inner parts of the City of Cape Girardeau," Presson told the Southeast Missourian. "It just didn't feel as though it would be effective."
Presson said he's waiting to hear from citizens to see whether the numbers of deer who eat vegetation or travel onto roadways decreases.
"If I hear from citizens that the deer problem seems to be on the decline, then it's a surefire sign the program met its goals," Presson said. "If the deer issue continues to be a problem, I want us to continue to look at what the issues are and see if there are other ways we can work with the issue."
City officials are assessing the effectiveness of the hunt.
A long-time chamber executive is leaving his post, and the City of Cape Girardeau has a new manager.
John Mehner, the longest-serving president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is leaving after nearly three decades on the job.
"I have decided this year, 2021, will be my last here at the chamber," he said in an email to chamber members.
He later said he is not done working.
"There's still some more for me to do [outside of the chamber] that I think I can be very effective at," he told the Southeast Missourian.
Asked to comment on the chamber's accomplishments during his tenure, Mehner is quick to give credit to everyone he has worked with over the years, both on the chamber staff and throughout the organization's membership ranks.
"We couldn't do anything we do without an engaged membership and a supportive business community," he said. "It's a collective 'we' and always has been. That's what makes this area strong from a chamber standpoint."
Kenneth Haskin, a veteran city administrator with experience in economic development and senior level management for local municipalities, joined the city's government as city manager.
Haskin follows Scott Meyer, who retired in June after 12 years at the helm making him the longest-serving city manager in Cape Girardeau's history.
Prior to being hired for the position in Cape Girardeau, Haskin was the city manager at Texarkana, Arkansas.
He was also being considered for another position at the time he was hired in Cape Girardeau but ultimately chose Southeast Missouri.
A new interstate interchange near Jackson opened in October.
The $17.4 million diverging diamond at Center Junction came in ahead of schedule.
The project got off to a rocky start as local business managers and owners lobbied state highway officials to keep as many roads open as possible during the construction, but the project's relatively swift completion was met with kudos.
Penzel Construction of Jackson was general contractor.
Fires heavily damaged two major structures in Cape Girardeau.
On March 31, fire virtually destroyed the building that formerly housed the Broadway Theatre.
Police investigated the fire as a potential arson but have made no arrests.
"Evidence was collected, but that does not determine that it was definitely an arson," police Sgt. Joey Hann said. "All that says is that we collected evidence that may be used later if we can determine that there was an arson."
The fire damaged roof and floor joists, and the front of the building had to be stabilized before the 800 block of Broadway was reopened.
A not-for-profit organization, Cape Broadway Theatre, owns the structure and is facing a January deadline to bring the facility up to code.
In April, Cape Girardeau's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was set ablaze.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the fire.
Cape Girardeau has a new City Hall.
The $12.5 million project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex first broke ground in June 2020.
City planner Ryan Shrimplin called the facility "a new start."
"I think it's symbolic of some other changes the city is undergoing organizationally," Shrimplin said, citing the city's recent proposal to boost employee wages. "It's a very exciting time."
The new facility boasts amenities the current City Hall lacks -- an elevator, updated heating and cooling and a designated room for nursing mothers.
The new City Council chambers has more space than its current location and can fit 75 chairs. Penzel Construction built council chambers in a new structure connecting the Common Pleas Courthouse to the former Carnegie Library.
In July, Cape Girardeau County marked one calendar year without a murder.
In recent years, the county had averaged about six murders annually.
The number of murder cases filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office has decreased slightly over the last several years, according to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker.
The last previous murder in Cape Girardeau County occurred July 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Five men were arrested in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Anthony Miller.
However, the streak ended Sept. 23 when Delijah Z. James, 18, and Isaiah Keon Triplett, 18, were taken into custody in connection with the death of David Flores, 39, who was shot and killed. Authorities arrested the pair for alleged second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
