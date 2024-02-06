2021 Woodland High School Valedictorian Emma Scott

__Emma Scott from Woodland High School in Marble Hill__
__Parents:__ Jeff and Pam Scott
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to go to SEMO and major in business administration.”
__High school activities:__ Pep Club, Beta Club, class president, Future Business Leaders Of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I just liked having all my classes with the other seniors because I grew up with being able to spend that time with them. And they're all kind of really funny. So just everyday experience, I guess.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my English teacher, Mr. Elfrink. He always had faith in me, even if I didn't have faith in me. And he was always really good at giving me guidance and support.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Don't take any of your time in school for granted because I didn't enjoy going at all. But looking back now I wish I would have spent more time just living in the moment instead of dreading every second of it.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ short, supportive, exciting
