NewsJune 19, 2021

2021 Woodland High School Valedictorian Emma Scott

Emma Scott shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Woodland's 2021 valedictorian Emma Scott poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.
Woodland's 2021 valedictorian Emma Scott poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Emma Scott from Woodland High School in Marble Hill__

__Parents:__ Jeff and Pam Scott

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to go to SEMO and major in business administration.”

__High school activities:__ Pep Club, Beta Club, class president, Future Business Leaders Of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Emma Scott holds up her valedictorian medal at the Woodland High School in June.
Emma Scott holds up her valedictorian medal at the Woodland High School in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I just liked having all my classes with the other seniors because I grew up with being able to spend that time with them. And they're all kind of really funny. So just everyday experience, I guess.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my English teacher, Mr. Elfrink. He always had faith in me, even if I didn't have faith in me. And he was always really good at giving me guidance and support.”

Woodland's 2021 valedictorian Emma Scott poses for a photo in front of the school in June.
Woodland's 2021 valedictorian Emma Scott poses for a photo in front of the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Don't take any of your time in school for granted because I didn't enjoy going at all. But looking back now I wish I would have spent more time just living in the moment instead of dreading every second of it.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ short, supportive, exciting

