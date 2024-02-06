__Genevieve Lipe from St. Vincent High School in Perryville__
__Parents:__ Benjamin and Theresa Lipe
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I’m planning to attend Saint Louis University and major in biology on pre-med track.”
__High school activities:__ basketball, soccer, cross country, softball, Spanish Club, student council, National Honor Society, Pep Club and color guard.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I really liked everything I do in sports. I’d say our soccer team when we went to state is probably one of my favorite experiences. We actually got to go twice and we won one year, so that was really fun to spend time with my team.”
__Biggest role model:__ “I’d say my mom. She’s always been really determined. She actually, she dropped out of college when she first went, when she was about my age, but then she went back when she was older and she was able to graduate and now she is a nurse practitioner. So, she’s really inspired me to always try for my dreams.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I’d say just enjoy every moment you have with your class together because you’re not going to have that many and it goes by really fast, so just enjoy every moment you have together.”
__Three words for your entire high school experience:__ memorable, fast, spontaneous
__Hannah Riney from St. Vincent High School in Perryville__
__Parents:__ Pamela and Kyle Riney
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Murray State University and study law, become a lawyer.”
__High school activities:__ volleyball, basketball, soccer, Pep Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Sodality and class president in student government.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “My favorite high school experience was definitely planning the bonfire cause I was class president, I had to make sure we had enough wood, and that everyone had t-shirts and stuff like that. So, definitely planning and executing the bonfire because it was really big, and I'm proud of that.”
__Biggest role model:__ “I would say my older sister is my biggest role model. She is the assistant principal at the Primary Center at Perryville High School, and she got her master's when she was also raising three kids, so that was definitely inspiring for me.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Be involved in school activities, definitely. Get out there, make new friends and enjoy it because it doesn't last long.”
__Three words for your entire high school experience:__ nostalgic, unpredictable, short-lived
__Claire Deterding from St. Vincent High School in Perryville__
__Parents:__ Grant and Cynthia Deterding
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in pharmacy.”
__High school activities:__ cheerleading, track and field, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Pep Club and Sodality.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I would have to say that building the bonfire during homecoming week was fun, because I felt like it brought us all together as a class and we worked together to accomplish a common goal.”
__Biggest role model:__ “I would have to say that my dad is probably my biggest role model because I've always seen him as like a kind and caring person. And whenever anyone needs help with something, he's always the first one to step in. And I admire his selfless personality and attitude.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Make sure that you enjoy every moment you have in high school because it seems like it's gonna last forever, but in reality, it'll be gone before you know it.”
__Three words for your entire high school experience:__ adventurous, fast, exciting
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.