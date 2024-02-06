__Genevieve Lipe from St. Vincent High School in Perryville__

__Parents:__ Benjamin and Theresa Lipe

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I’m planning to attend Saint Louis University and major in biology on pre-med track.”

__High school activities:__ basketball, soccer, cross country, softball, Spanish Club, student council, National Honor Society, Pep Club and color guard.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “I really liked everything I do in sports. I’d say our soccer team when we went to state is probably one of my favorite experiences. We actually got to go twice and we won one year, so that was really fun to spend time with my team.”

__Biggest role model:__ “I’d say my mom. She’s always been really determined. She actually, she dropped out of college when she first went, when she was about my age, but then she went back when she was older and she was able to graduate and now she is a nurse practitioner. So, she’s really inspired me to always try for my dreams.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I’d say just enjoy every moment you have with your class together because you’re not going to have that many and it goes by really fast, so just enjoy every moment you have together.”

__Three words for your entire high school experience:__ memorable, fast, spontaneous

St. Vincent High School's valedictorians Claire Deterding, Hannah Riney and Genevieve Lipe, from left, pose for a photo at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Hannah Riney from St. Vincent High School in Perryville__

__Parents:__ Pamela and Kyle Riney

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Murray State University and study law, become a lawyer.”

__High school activities:__ volleyball, basketball, soccer, Pep Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Sodality and class president in student government.