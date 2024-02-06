All sections
NewsJune 12, 2021

2021 Scott City High School Valedictorian Kayla McCain

Kayla Cossey describes her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Scott City's valedictorian Kayla McCain poses for a photo at the school in May.
Scott City's valedictorian Kayla McCain poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Kayla McCain from Scott City High School in Scott City__

__Parents:__ Stacey Cossey, Mike Cossey, Bryan McCain and Debbie McCain

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and double major in political science and public relations.”

__High school activities:__ band; drum major and percussionist, National Honor Society, Science Club, Future Business Leaders of America president, Art Club, Guidance Advisory Students and senior class secretary.

Scott City's valedictorian Kayla McCain poses for a photo at the school in May.
Scott City's valedictorian Kayla McCain poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Probably moving schools. I did my first two years of high school at Jackson and then transferred here, and just had a really great experience. I met a lot of amazing people that helped me.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom, she pushed me a lot academically, and she helped me through a lot throughout high school, and just taught me to be a better person and be compassionate. She's a school counselor, so she helped me a lot.”

Scott City's Kayla McCain holds her valedictorian medal at the school in May.
Scott City's Kayla McCain holds her valedictorian medal at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just don't doubt yourself if you want to put in the work. You can do pretty much anything if you believe in yourself and take the time to do it.”

Scott City's valedictorian Kayla Cossey poses for a photo at the school in May.
Scott City's valedictorian Kayla Cossey poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ “This is actually one of our questions for the yearbook, and I said, ‘very organized mess,’ because there's a lot of chaos and you just have to figure out how to juggle it all.”

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the valedictorian as Kayla Cossey.

