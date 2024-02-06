2021 Scott City High School Valedictorian Kayla McCain

__Kayla McCain from Scott City High School in Scott City__
__Parents:__ Stacey Cossey, Mike Cossey, Bryan McCain and Debbie McCain
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and double major in political science and public relations.”
__High school activities:__ band; drum major and percussionist, National Honor Society, Science Club, Future Business Leaders of America president, Art Club, Guidance Advisory Students and senior class secretary.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Probably moving schools. I did my first two years of high school at Jackson and then transferred here, and just had a really great experience. I met a lot of amazing people that helped me.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom, she pushed me a lot academically, and she helped me through a lot throughout high school, and just taught me to be a better person and be compassionate. She's a school counselor, so she helped me a lot.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just don't doubt yourself if you want to put in the work. You can do pretty much anything if you believe in yourself and take the time to do it.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ “This is actually one of our questions for the yearbook, and I said, ‘very organized mess,’ because there's a lot of chaos and you just have to figure out how to juggle it all.”
Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the valedictorian as Kayla Cossey.
