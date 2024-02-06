2021 Scott City High School Valedictorian Kayla McCain

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my mom, she pushed me a lot academically, and she helped me through a lot throughout high school, and just taught me to be a better person and be compassionate. She's a school counselor, so she helped me a lot.”

Scott City's Kayla McCain holds her valedictorian medal at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just don't doubt yourself if you want to put in the work. You can do pretty much anything if you believe in yourself and take the time to do it.”

Scott City's valedictorian Kayla Cossey poses for a photo at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ “This is actually one of our questions for the yearbook, and I said, ‘very organized mess,’ because there's a lot of chaos and you just have to figure out how to juggle it all.”

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the valedictorian as Kayla Cossey.