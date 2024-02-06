2021 Oran High School valedictorians Landgon Scheeter and Alyssa Spane

__Landgon Scheeter from Oran High School in Oran__

__Parents:__ John and Laurie Scheeter

__Post-grad plans:__ “Right now, I am looking to go to SIUE or SEMO doing a programming degree.”

__School activities:__ basketball and track and field.

__Favorite High School experience:__ “I mean, just meeting everybody, making new friends, playing sports. I got to make new memories.”

__Biggest role model:__ “My parents.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just work hard for everything. Don’t take everything for granted and have fun while you’re here. “

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, short, exciting