2021 Oran High School valedictorians Landgon Scheeter and Alyssa Spane

__Landgon Scheeter from Oran High School in Oran__
__Parents:__ John and Laurie Scheeter
__Post-grad plans:__ “Right now, I am looking to go to SIUE or SEMO doing a programming degree.”
__School activities:__ basketball and track and field.
__Favorite High School experience:__ “I mean, just meeting everybody, making new friends, playing sports. I got to make new memories.”
__Biggest role model:__ “My parents.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just work hard for everything. Don’t take everything for granted and have fun while you’re here. “
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, short, exciting
__Alyssa Spane from Oran High School in Oran__
__Parents:__ Travis and Robin Spane
__Post-grad plans:__ “To get into Mineral Area College to play softball and become an optometrist.”
__School activities:__ basketball, softball, Beta Club, Art Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
__Favorite High School experience:__ “Going to state for basketball.”
__Biggest role model:__ “Jennie Finch.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Have fun throughout high school.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ short, fast, fun
