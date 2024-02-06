All sections
NewsJune 5, 2021

2021 Oran High School valedictorians Landgon Scheeter and Alyssa Spane

Alyssa Spane and Langdon Scheeter from Oran High School share their high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Oran's valedictorians Alyssa Spane and Landgon Scheeter pose for a photo at Oran High School in April.
Oran's valedictorians Alyssa Spane and Landgon Scheeter pose for a photo at Oran High School in April.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Landgon Scheeter from Oran High School in Oran__

__Parents:__ John and Laurie Scheeter

__Post-grad plans:__ “Right now, I am looking to go to SIUE or SEMO doing a programming degree.”

__School activities:__ basketball and track and field.

__Favorite High School experience:__ “I mean, just meeting everybody, making new friends, playing sports. I got to make new memories.”

__Biggest role model:__ “My parents.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Just work hard for everything. Don’t take everything for granted and have fun while you’re here. “

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, short, exciting

Oran's valedictorians Alyssa Spane and Landgon Scheeter pose for a photo at Oran High School in April.
Oran's valedictorians Alyssa Spane and Landgon Scheeter pose for a photo at Oran High School in April.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Alyssa Spane from Oran High School in Oran__

__Parents:__ Travis and Robin Spane

__Post-grad plans:__ “To get into Mineral Area College to play softball and become an optometrist.”

__School activities:__ basketball, softball, Beta Club, Art Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

__Favorite High School experience:__ “Going to state for basketball.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Jennie Finch.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Have fun throughout high school.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ short, fast, fun

Local News
