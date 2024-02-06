2021 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Erin Grayhek

__Favorite high school experience:__ “The practices at cross country.”

Erin Grayhek, Oak Ridge's valedictorian, poses for a photo at the school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “My mom cause she's really the reason that I'm here today. She's pushed me to become the best version of myself. And make sure everything I do counts.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To savor every moment because you don't get this time back, and it goes really fast.”

__Three words to describe the entire high school experience:__ friendships, directional, fleeting