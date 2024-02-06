2021 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Erin Grayhek

__Erin Grayhek from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge__
__Parents:__ Robert and Sheila Grayhek
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.”
__High school activities:__ student council, National Honor Society, cross country, cheerleading, softball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America Club and Pep Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “The practices at cross country.”
__Biggest role model:__ “My mom cause she's really the reason that I'm here today. She's pushed me to become the best version of myself. And make sure everything I do counts.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To savor every moment because you don't get this time back, and it goes really fast.”
__Three words to describe the entire high school experience:__ friendships, directional, fleeting
