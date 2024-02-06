All sections
NewsJune 5, 2021

2021 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Erin Grayhek

Erin Grayhek from Oak Ridge High School shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Erin Grayhek, Oak Ridge's valedictorian, poses for a photo at the school in May.
Erin Grayhek, Oak Ridge's valedictorian, poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Erin Grayhek from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge__

__Parents:__ Robert and Sheila Grayhek

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.”

__High school activities:__ student council, National Honor Society, cross country, cheerleading, softball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America Club and Pep Club.

__Favorite high school experience:__ “The practices at cross country.”

Erin Grayhek, Oak Ridge's valedictorian, poses for a photo at the school in May.
Erin Grayhek, Oak Ridge's valedictorian, poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “My mom cause she's really the reason that I'm here today. She's pushed me to become the best version of myself. And make sure everything I do counts.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “To savor every moment because you don't get this time back, and it goes really fast.”

__Three words to describe the entire high school experience:__ friendships, directional, fleeting

