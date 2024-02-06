2021 Notre Dame Regional High School Valedictorian Claire Southard

__Favorite high school experience:__ “It's really hard to sum up the Notre Dame experience and just like, things that I've done with one specific memory, because really what's made my experience so incredible - it's just the people and the spirit at Notre Dame. It's the little things like watching people go all out, like dressing up to cheer on the basketball team, the soccer team, it's the things like the whole school uniting together for activity week, and to like, make our fundraising goals. It’s seeing everyone, especially this year, with COVID, working together and trying to get through it together, being very supportive. That really just makes my experience. I don't think I could, you know, pin it down to one thing.”

__Biggest role model:__ “Probably my parents, my mom, especially. She's one of those people that just will give of herself endlessly. She has spent her entire life - once I was born, obviously. Not her entire life. But she has spent so much of her life dedicated to me and my two younger brothers. She always puts our needs above her own, and I really hope to emulate that in my relationships with other people, you know, to put their needs above my own. She also is so resilient, and no matter what happens, she's always looking forward - like, if it goes wrong, she's like, ‘We'll do better tomorrow. This is just an opportunity to learn to help yourself do better the next time.’ So I really, really admire her, and I hope that one day I can emulate her characteristics.”

Notre Dame's valedictorian Claire Southard poses for a photo in the school's chapel in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “School is definitely very important. Focus on your grades, yes, and study, but don't let it consume you so much that you aren't making time for yourself to smile to life. Those are as important if not more. So, especially with COVID-19, mental health has been put on display. It's something everyone is becoming more aware of, and it shouldn't be taken lightly. You should really focus on your mental health, if that's what you need. Don't feel like a grade on a test is going to make or break your future. It's not worth it, if it's going to just put you under an undue amount of stress. That being said, I'm not saying don't study. I'm not saying don't try on your grades. But I'm saying take - see everything in the bigger picture and see what you think, really down the line, at the end of your high school career is going to be what matters to you. Because while I'm so happy, very honored to be valedictorian, I'm equally happy with the memories I've made with the relationships I've had.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ encouraging, instructive, formative