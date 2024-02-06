All sections
NewsJune 19, 2021

2021 Meadow Heights High School Valedictorian Titus Ackman

Titus Ackman shares his high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Meadow Heights's 2021 valedictorian Titus Ackman poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.
Meadow Heights's 2021 valedictorian Titus Ackman poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Titus Ackman from Meadow Heights High School in Patton__

__Parents:__ Brandi and Robert Ackman

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to go to SEMO and major in computer science. And then I will look for a job in the Cape or St. Louis area.”

__High school activities:__ Future Farmers of America club, Beta Club, robotics team and volunteer for junior high and elementary robotics.

Titus Ackman holds up his valedictorian medal at Meadow Heights High School in June.
Titus Ackman holds up his valedictorian medal at Meadow Heights High School in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I think just hanging out with everyone all day. My classmates were really fun to hang out with, really good people. Just being able to hang out with them all day long, probably the best experience.”

__Biggest role model:__ “My biggest role model will be my father. He's done a lot for me. He's taught me a lot and showed me a lot, so I tried to make him proud and do a lot.”

Meadow Heights's 2021 valedictorian Titus Ackman poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.
Meadow Heights's 2021 valedictorian Titus Ackman poses for a photo in the gym at the school in June.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I would say work hard. Listen to teachers. I mean, that's what I did through school. I made sure I did the work, but also had fun while doing it. So work hard but also have fun doing it.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ eventful, exciting, fun

