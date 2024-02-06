2021 Delta High School Valedictorian Emily Landewee

__Emily Landewee from Delta High School in Delta__
__Parents:__ Carl and Jennifer Landewee
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to go to Southern Illinois University to major in diagnostic medical sonography and healthcare management.”
__High school activities:__ cross country, track and field, softball, Future Farmers of America Club, National Honor Society, executive student council and Art Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “I'll go with cross country and going to state with my team.”
__Biggest role model:__ “She’s gonna be mad if I don’t say her, so I’m gonna say my mom. Well, she was my teacher for first grade. She taught me throughout the years and helped me with everything.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Follow your heart and take your brain with you.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ exciting, exhausting, exhilarating
