All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 12, 2021

2021 Delta High School Valedictorian Emily Landewee

Emily Landewee shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Delta's valedictorian Emily Landewee poses for a photo in front of the high school in May.
Delta's valedictorian Emily Landewee poses for a photo in front of the high school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Emily Landewee from Delta High School in Delta__

__Parents:__ Carl and Jennifer Landewee

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan to go to Southern Illinois University to major in diagnostic medical sonography and healthcare management.”

__High school activities:__ cross country, track and field, softball, Future Farmers of America Club, National Honor Society, executive student council and Art Club.

Delta's Emily Landewee holds up her valedictorian medal at the high school in May.
Delta's Emily Landewee holds up her valedictorian medal at the high school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ “I'll go with cross country and going to state with my team.”

__Biggest role model:__ “She’s gonna be mad if I don’t say her, so I’m gonna say my mom. Well, she was my teacher for first grade. She taught me throughout the years and helped me with everything.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Follow your heart and take your brain with you.”

Delta's valedictorian Emily Landewee poses for a photo at the high school in May.
Delta's valedictorian Emily Landewee poses for a photo at the high school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ exciting, exhausting, exhilarating

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy