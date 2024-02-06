2021 Delta High School Valedictorian Emily Landewee

__Favorite high school experience:__ “I'll go with cross country and going to state with my team.”

__Biggest role model:__ “She’s gonna be mad if I don’t say her, so I’m gonna say my mom. Well, she was my teacher for first grade. She taught me throughout the years and helped me with everything.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Follow your heart and take your brain with you.”

Delta's valedictorian Emily Landewee poses for a photo at the high school in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ exciting, exhausting, exhilarating