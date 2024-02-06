All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 5, 2021

2021 Chaffee High School valedictorian Paige Schaefer

Paige Schaefer from Chaffee High School shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Paige Schaefer, Chaffee's 2021 valedictorian, poses for a photo at Chaffee High School in May.
Paige Schaefer, Chaffee's 2021 valedictorian, poses for a photo at Chaffee High School in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Paige Schaefer from Chaffee High School in Chaffee__

__Parents:__ Chris and Brandy Schaefer

__Post-graduation plans:__ “After high school, I plan to go to Three Rivers [College] and have my A+ scholarship transfer, so my tuition is free. And then after that, I plan on going to the University of Central Missouri to get a degree in drafting and design technology.”

__High school activities:__ Shop Club, robotics: FIRST Tech Challenge and Varsity Robotics, Fine Arts Club, student council and Beta Club.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Being able to go to the world’s robotics competition championship in Houston, Texas. It was my first year in robotics, so it was a fun experience.”

Paige Schaefer, Chaffee's 2021 valedictorian, poses near the trophy case with the valedictorian plaques where she will soon be listed at Chaffee High School in May.
Paige Schaefer, Chaffee's 2021 valedictorian, poses near the trophy case with the valedictorian plaques where she will soon be listed at Chaffee High School in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “It would definitely be my mom. She’s really - she hasn’t always gotten what she wants in life, and that makes me work ten times harder to make sure I insure I get everything that I want in life and to make her proud.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Work hard. If you work hard in life, it's just, it gives you a kind of sense of pride and self-pride in yourself. I’ve always kind of pushed myself, and it got me far in life. Like, I never thought I would be class valedictorian once. So, I would just say work hard and make sure you get what you want in life.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, exciting, crazy

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy