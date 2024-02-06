2021 Chaffee High School valedictorian Paige Schaefer

__Paige Schaefer from Chaffee High School in Chaffee__
__Parents:__ Chris and Brandy Schaefer
__Post-graduation plans:__ “After high school, I plan to go to Three Rivers [College] and have my A+ scholarship transfer, so my tuition is free. And then after that, I plan on going to the University of Central Missouri to get a degree in drafting and design technology.”
__High school activities:__ Shop Club, robotics: FIRST Tech Challenge and Varsity Robotics, Fine Arts Club, student council and Beta Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Being able to go to the world’s robotics competition championship in Houston, Texas. It was my first year in robotics, so it was a fun experience.”
__Biggest role model:__ “It would definitely be my mom. She’s really - she hasn’t always gotten what she wants in life, and that makes me work ten times harder to make sure I insure I get everything that I want in life and to make her proud.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Work hard. If you work hard in life, it's just, it gives you a kind of sense of pride and self-pride in yourself. I’ve always kind of pushed myself, and it got me far in life. Like, I never thought I would be class valedictorian once. So, I would just say work hard and make sure you get what you want in life.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, exciting, crazy
