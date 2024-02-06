2021 Chaffee High School valedictorian Paige Schaefer

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Being able to go to the world’s robotics competition championship in Houston, Texas. It was my first year in robotics, so it was a fun experience.”

Paige Schaefer, Chaffee's 2021 valedictorian, poses near the trophy case with the valedictorian plaques where she will soon be listed at Chaffee High School in May. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Biggest role model:__ “It would definitely be my mom. She’s really - she hasn’t always gotten what she wants in life, and that makes me work ten times harder to make sure I insure I get everything that I want in life and to make her proud.”

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Work hard. If you work hard in life, it's just, it gives you a kind of sense of pride and self-pride in yourself. I’ve always kind of pushed myself, and it got me far in life. Like, I never thought I would be class valedictorian once. So, I would just say work hard and make sure you get what you want in life.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ fun, exciting, crazy