All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 19, 2021

2021 Cape Central High School Valedictorian Emma McDougal

Emma McDougal shares her her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses in front of the school in May.
Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses in front of the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Emma McDougal from Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau__

__Parents:__ Scott and Amanda McDougal

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I'm going to be attending University of Missouri in Columbia to study chemical engineering.”

__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Model United Nations, mock trial, National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, varsity scholar bowl, Environmental Club and Youth Association for the Furthering of Racial Harmony Interests.

Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses for a photo with her diploma at the school in May.
Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses for a photo with her diploma at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ “My favorite high school experience has to be getting to be involved with our theater program. There were just a lot of opportunities to get involved with different technical elements and it was really exciting to get involved with problem solving and helping the show come together. And that was always a really pleasurable part of high school for me.”

__Biggest role model:__ “A lot of my teachers have been really big role models for me. I know that specifically my junior English teacher Miss Longmeyer-Richardet was really, really influential. Our theater teacher, Miss DelaCruz was also really inspirational to me as an individual. I feel like she was really inspiring to always work harder and you know, try bigger.”

Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses for a photo in front of the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at the school in May. She said her favorite high school experience is her time in the theater program.
Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses for a photo in front of the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at the school in May. She said her favorite high school experience is her time in the theater program.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I would say always keep your options open. Get involved with as much as you can. It's always easier to follow your dreams out and you know, specify what you're going to do later on, but get involved with as much as you can, explore as many of your interests as you can. And try to develop as many passions as possible so that you can find what you really love and what you're really interested in and then stick with that.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ life-changing, motivating, memorable

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy