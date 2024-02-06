2021 Cape Central High School Valedictorian Emma McDougal

__Favorite high school experience:__ “My favorite high school experience has to be getting to be involved with our theater program. There were just a lot of opportunities to get involved with different technical elements and it was really exciting to get involved with problem solving and helping the show come together. And that was always a really pleasurable part of high school for me.”

__Biggest role model:__ “A lot of my teachers have been really big role models for me. I know that specifically my junior English teacher Miss Longmeyer-Richardet was really, really influential. Our theater teacher, Miss DelaCruz was also really inspirational to me as an individual. I feel like she was really inspiring to always work harder and you know, try bigger.”

Cape Central's 2021 valedictorian Emma McDougal poses for a photo in front of the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at the school in May. She said her favorite high school experience is her time in the theater program. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “I would say always keep your options open. Get involved with as much as you can. It's always easier to follow your dreams out and you know, specify what you're going to do later on, but get involved with as much as you can, explore as many of your interests as you can. And try to develop as many passions as possible so that you can find what you really love and what you're really interested in and then stick with that.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ life-changing, motivating, memorable