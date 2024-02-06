All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 12, 2021

2021 Bell City High School Valedictorian Mia Dembowski

Mia Dembowski shares her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo outside the school in May.
Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo outside the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Mia Dembowski from Bell City High School in Bell City__

__Parents:__ Amy McDonald and Ed Dembowski

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan on attending Central Methodist University in the fall, and I will be going there and graduating with my bachelor’s of nursing in 2024.”

__High school activities:__ volleyball, softball, cheer, track and field, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and captain of quiz bowl team.

Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo outside the school in May.
Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo outside the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Like, it's not really like a moment in high school. It's like me changing throughout high school. You know, like I was saying, I went from six to one. And it's like, I found this entirely new grit. I found my huge passion. I got up at 4 a.m. and went to bed at 2 a.m. because I had college and work to pay for college. And it was like, I really - like that's like the main thing that I got out of high school.”

__Biggest role model:__ “My brother, Chase. He is going to be a senior in college at the same college I'm attending, and he was valedictorian through here. And he showed me that basically, your dreams are possible.”

Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo at the school in May.
Bell City's valedictorian Mia Dembowski poses for a photo at the school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Realize that anything is achievable. Because I started out freshman year sixth in my class, and I figured there's no way that I can catch up. There's no way that I can get that ACT [score]. There's no way this, that or the other. And from me to the underclassmen, so many of you have so much potential. Like, there's potential all throughout our hallways, all throughout your hallways that you're in, and it can be you. And it's basically just, you need to put your eyes on your dreams and understand that with grit, anything is achievable.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ grit, rollercoaster, memorable

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy