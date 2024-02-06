2021 Bell City High School Valedictorian Mia Dembowski

__Mia Dembowski from Bell City High School in Bell City__
__Parents:__ Amy McDonald and Ed Dembowski
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I plan on attending Central Methodist University in the fall, and I will be going there and graduating with my bachelor’s of nursing in 2024.”
__High school activities:__ volleyball, softball, cheer, track and field, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and captain of quiz bowl team.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Like, it's not really like a moment in high school. It's like me changing throughout high school. You know, like I was saying, I went from six to one. And it's like, I found this entirely new grit. I found my huge passion. I got up at 4 a.m. and went to bed at 2 a.m. because I had college and work to pay for college. And it was like, I really - like that's like the main thing that I got out of high school.”
__Biggest role model:__ “My brother, Chase. He is going to be a senior in college at the same college I'm attending, and he was valedictorian through here. And he showed me that basically, your dreams are possible.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “Realize that anything is achievable. Because I started out freshman year sixth in my class, and I figured there's no way that I can catch up. There's no way that I can get that ACT [score]. There's no way this, that or the other. And from me to the underclassmen, so many of you have so much potential. Like, there's potential all throughout our hallways, all throughout your hallways that you're in, and it can be you. And it's basically just, you need to put your eyes on your dreams and understand that with grit, anything is achievable.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ grit, rollercoaster, memorable
