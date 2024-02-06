2021 Advance High School Valedictorian Danielle Markham

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Going to state for volleyball multiple times and going to softball state.”

__Biggest role model:__ “I would say my biggest role model was probably my sister, because she was always super high up academically, and I always just tried to be smarter than her. So that really pushed me to try to do better.”

Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham bumps a volleyball at the high school in May. She said one of her favorite high school experiences was going to the state volleyball competition multiple times. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “My advice to underclassmen would be to live in the moment because once it's - once you're done, you are sad about how you can’t get to go to high school anymore. So I think they should just live in the moment.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ memorable, fun, interesting