2021 Advance High School Valedictorian Danielle Markham

__Danielle Markham from Advance High School in Advance__
__Parents:__ Misty Smith, Jason Smith and Jody Markham
__Post-graduation plans:__ “I'm going to go to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis and major in ‘Pharm.D.’”
__High school activities:__ volleyball, basketball, softball, choir, student government, Beta Club and Pep Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ “Going to state for volleyball multiple times and going to softball state.”
__Biggest role model:__ “I would say my biggest role model was probably my sister, because she was always super high up academically, and I always just tried to be smarter than her. So that really pushed me to try to do better.”
__Advice to underclassmen:__ “My advice to underclassmen would be to live in the moment because once it's - once you're done, you are sad about how you can’t get to go to high school anymore. So I think they should just live in the moment.”
__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ memorable, fun, interesting
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.