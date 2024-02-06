All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 12, 2021

2021 Advance High School Valedictorian Danielle Markham

Danielle Markham reflects on her high school experience.

Sarah Yenesel
Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham poses for a photo at the high school in May.
Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham poses for a photo at the high school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Danielle Markham from Advance High School in Advance__

__Parents:__ Misty Smith, Jason Smith and Jody Markham

__Post-graduation plans:__ “I'm going to go to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis and major in ‘Pharm.D.’”

__High school activities:__ volleyball, basketball, softball, choir, student government, Beta Club and Pep Club.

Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham poses for a photo with the softball team's recent state trophy at the high school in May.
Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham poses for a photo with the softball team's recent state trophy at the high school in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ “Going to state for volleyball multiple times and going to softball state.”

__Biggest role model:__ “I would say my biggest role model was probably my sister, because she was always super high up academically, and I always just tried to be smarter than her. So that really pushed me to try to do better.”

Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham bumps a volleyball at the high school in May. She said one of her favorite high school experiences was going to the state volleyball competition multiple times.
Advance's valedictorian Danielle Markham bumps a volleyball at the high school in May. She said one of her favorite high school experiences was going to the state volleyball competition multiple times.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

__Advice to underclassmen:__ “My advice to underclassmen would be to live in the moment because once it's - once you're done, you are sad about how you can’t get to go to high school anymore. So I think they should just live in the moment.”

__Three words to describe your entire high school experience:__ memorable, fun, interesting

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy