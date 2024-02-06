2020's first First Friday coming up next week

The Children's Art Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday, Feb. 7, at First Friday, Southeast Missouri Arts Council director Sara Steffens said.

"Originally, it was just us partnering with public schools in Cape Girardeau, and it grew throughout our region," Steffens said.

Arts education is important: it has been proven to improve test scores and keep students in school longer, Steffens said, and arts experience can help in career advancement later on.

The festival is a juried show, she said, and some of the works are chosen to hang in the Cape Girardeau City Council office for a year.

Some pieces go on to Jefferson City to hang in the Capitol, she added.

"It's one of my most favorite events," Steffens said of the festival. "Probably 1,200 people are through the door on Friday. The gallery walls look like wallpaper."

This event is a lot of fun, Steffens said. "It's a great way to showcase local art teachers and what students are doing in the classroom," Steffens said.

Also underway that night is the cookie spree -- a fun tie-in for Valentine's Day, Steffens said, with participating businesses and galleries offering cookies for visitors.

Participants can pick up a stamp card at the Arts Council, Steffens said, and with 7 stamps, the card can be redeemed for a free small coffee or a 40% discount on any purchase through mid-February at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Participating businesses, galleries and museums include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, eDen Salon and Spa, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, The Glenn House, The Indie House, The Library, Minglewood Brewery, The Room Hair Design, Sugar Chic, Yoga East, Catapult Creative House, Discovery Playhouse, Gallery at eDen, Gallery of Inspiration, Jeannie Eddleman Studio, Painted Wren Gallery, River Campus Art Gallery, Crisp Museum.