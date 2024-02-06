2020 top stories: What else but coronavirus?

Time to reach back into the memory bank to identify top stories for the past year.

This year, this isn't a difficult exercise.

COVID-19. Early. Often. Everywhere.

From the day we first heard of it until today, this coronavirus has affected in ways large -- hundreds of virus-related deaths in Southeast Missouri -- and small -- toilet paper shortages.

COVID-19 drove actions and reactions across the societal spectrum, and five components of the pandemic were writ large in the area -- the virus arrives, shutdown takes hold, "new normal" emerges, cases and deaths surge and a vaccine offers hope.

Volunteers carry food to be loaded into vehicles during drive-true only mobile food pantry on April 4 at New McKendree United Methodist Church's south campus in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

The virus wasn't the only important story of the year, though. Others captured our attention as well. We had an election. The recorded beating of a 12-year-old in downtown Cape Girardeau registered disgust. A man with an arsonist history set fire to an Islamic center. The City of Sikeson, Missouri, reached a monetary settlement with a man wrongfully imprisoned. And the most-read story at semissourian.com during the year involved the disappearance and eventual discovery of the remains of a Caruthersville, Missouri, woman.

Arrival

The first reported case of COVID-19 in the United States came Jan. 20, but it took weeks before authorities identified the first case in the area.

A Scott County woman contracted the virus, the first case in the area, presumably while out of state visiting relatives.

The first Cape Girardeau County case came March 6.

A shopper enters Schnucks in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, April 8. The grocery store, like others in the area, is regulating the number of people allowed in at a time in order to encourage appropriate social distancing. Jon Rust ~ Southeast Missourian

It would be 15 days later -- April 8 -- when area officials reported the first virus-related death.

In the early days of the virus' arrival, a community spread outbreak in Perry County and clusters of cases in long-term care facilities in Scott and Stoddard counties pushed the region's case numbers upward.

But for the most part, no one knew much about this coronavirus -- how quickly it might spread, how deadly it could be, how it would affect society as a whole.

Time would tell those stories.

Shutdown

Sarah Yenesel Co-owner and bartender for the night Latt Browne wipes down the bar Wednesday at Coin-Op Cantina in Cape Girardeau.

One particularly American way to tell if something is important is by whether it interferes with sports, and so it was the virus became tangibly real March 11.

On that day, the National Basketball Association postponed its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The next day, March 12, Major League Baseball canceled spring training and postponed the opening of its season. The Southeastern Conference abruptly canceled its men's basketball tournament, while players were on the court.

Those harbingers pointed to a wave of cancellations and postponements that would follow. Seemingly each moment brought a new announcement.

March 13 arrived with a frenetic pace of local event cancellations -- all Southeast Missouri State University events, 51st annual Lincoln Day celebration, St. Patrick's Day brunch, among others.

Sarah Yenesel Nurse Michelle Hovis takes a completed test from a patient during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

At the same time, businesses were beginning to address the virus, with Schnucks and Walmart announcing their stores would close overnight (they had been open 24 hours a day) to allow for extra cleaning and stocking.

But many shelves would be soon be bare.

'New normal'

The old saw about people scrambling to buy milk and bread anytime forecasters call for a chance of wintry precipitation seemed tame when compared to the impulse shopping -- hoarding? -- in the wake of coronavirus.

Toilet paper.

SoutheastHEALTH Nurse Angela Head injects the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Nurse Mary Carter, the first health care worker of SoutheastHEALTH and the region to receive it, at Southeast Hospital on Wednesday. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes.

Good luck finding any of those.

Store shelves would become bereft of many food items in March and April, too. Meat counters were virtually empty. Bread aisles, same. Even frozen meals and canned goods were sometimes in short supply. Worry and fear fueled the shortages, and they would last throughout the spring and into summer.

But these were only one aspect of our new normal. By the end of 2020, face masks and social distancing had become routine (if not universally embraced).