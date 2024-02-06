2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youth

The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video.

That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Video showed the youth dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a vehicle stopped in the roadway. An adult male exited the vehicle, approached the youth and struck the juvenile from behind. The victim suffered a concussion and injury to his nose.