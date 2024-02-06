All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2020

2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youth

The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video. That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau. Video showed the youth dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a vehicle stopped in the roadway. An adult male exited the vehicle, approached the youth and struck the juvenile from behind. The victim suffered a concussion and injury to his nose...

Brooke Holford
This image taken from video shows an attack on a 12-year-old boy in downtown Cape Girardeau in July.
This image taken from video shows an attack on a 12-year-old boy in downtown Cape Girardeau in July.

The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video.

That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Video showed the youth dancing on Main Street near Independence Street when a vehicle stopped in the roadway. An adult male exited the vehicle, approached the youth and struck the juvenile from behind. The victim suffered a concussion and injury to his nose.

The video garnered more than 450,000 views within days of the incident,and gained national attention from celebrity news websites such as TMZ and WorldStarHipHop.

After a five-day search for the assailant, Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau surrendered himself into police custody at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Missouri, according to Hann.

Moore faces felony charges for the incident.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

