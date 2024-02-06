All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2020

2020 top stories: Robinson, Sikeston reach financial settlement

David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinson’s wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May. “The City of Sikeston’s insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David Robinson related to his incarceration in 2001,” a release stated. ...

Brooke Holford
From left, Jennett McCaster, David Robinson and Pat Jackson embrace after Robinson’s release from the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
From left, Jennett McCaster, David Robinson and Pat Jackson embrace after Robinson's release from the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinson’s wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May.

“The City of Sikeston’s insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David Robinson related to his incarceration in 2001,” a release stated. “The settlement is for a total amount of $8 million with the city paying only its self-insured retention (i.e. deductible) of $75,000. This settlement resolves many possible claims by the plaintiff. Now that this issue has been resolved, we look forward to continuing our focus on Sikeston in a positive direction to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens.”

Robinson was convicted of the murder of Sheila Box of Sikeston and incarcerated for nearly 18 years before charges were dropped. He was released on May 14, 2018.

In August, though, Robinson would find himself in legal trouble again.

An argument with a woman at a Sikeston liquor store in which Robinson allegedly wrapped a towel around the woman's throat causing her to lose consciousness and strike her head against a counter, led to charges of domestic assault and tampering with a victim. The tampering charge stemmed from Robinson allegedly telling the woman via text message to blame her injuries on a vehicle accident.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

