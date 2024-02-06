All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2020

2020 top stories: Historic elections

“Historic” is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing. Cape Girardeau County voters elected the county’s first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The county’s voters also elected the first Black man to countywide office as they selected Wavis Jordan to be coroner...

Brooke Holford
A voter exits the Arena Building on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
A voter exits the Arena Building on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel ~ syenesel@semissourian.com

“Historic” is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing.

Cape Girardeau County voters elected the county’s first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The county’s voters also elected the first Black man to countywide office as they selected Wavis Jordan to be coroner.

Legislative heavyweights vied for district offices, and state Rep. Holley Rehder won a seat in the state Senate by edging out state Rep. Kathy Swan. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford is switching chambers, as we won the House seat that covers Cape Girardeau.

Statewide, Missouri became the 38th state to expand Medicaid coverage.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

