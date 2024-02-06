2020 top stories: Historic elections

“Historic” is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing.
Cape Girardeau County voters elected the county’s first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The county’s voters also elected the first Black man to countywide office as they selected Wavis Jordan to be coroner.
Legislative heavyweights vied for district offices, and state Rep. Holley Rehder won a seat in the state Senate by edging out state Rep. Kathy Swan. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford is switching chambers, as we won the House seat that covers Cape Girardeau.
Statewide, Missouri became the 38th state to expand Medicaid coverage.
