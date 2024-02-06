2020 Spirit of America nomination — Tamara Buck

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?
Dr. Buck is a strong advocate and teacher of First Amendment rights, even when the misuse of the right to free speech victimizes her as an African-American woman. Her work in journalism helps to support all forms of journalistic media in this community. There is nothing more patriotic then educating the First Amendment. Additionally, her constant and tireless work on equity and equality and diversity in the community is extensive.
NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS
- HCAM Committee for Diversity and Inclusion, Black Faculty Committee
- 2017 Missouri College Media Association Adviser of the Year finalist
- 2016 College of Liberal Arts and Media Teacher of the Year
- Associated Collegiate Press
- College Media Association
- National Association of Black Journalists
- Society of Professional Journalists
- Southeast Missouri Press Association
- Perry Chapel AME