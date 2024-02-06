All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 30, 2020
2020 Spirit of America nomination — Jim Riley
Jim Riley is good for, and good to, our community. He has been actively involved in many promotional campaigns for the public school district, the City of Cape and others, improving our city's assets and increasing our economic viability. He is a tireless advocate for our community, who donates his personal time, and often his business talents and resources toward the betterment of our community. ...
Jim Riley
Jim RileySoutheast Missourian file

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

GlennView

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Jim Riley is good for, and good to, our community. He has been actively involved in many promotional campaigns for the public school district, the City of Cape and others, improving our city's assets and increasing our economic viability.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He is a tireless advocate for our community, who donates his personal time, and often his business talents and resources toward the betterment of our community. He is currently the driving force behind the effort to prepare our community's graduates for work in the Geospatial field. Without his efforts, we wouldn't have a casino located in our community.

He is always positive and friendly, making every attempt to include others in whatever he is working on. Jim is one of the big-picture thinkers in our community. Any community that thrives has big-picture thinkers like Jim.

Jim embodies those qualities that make our community great. I can think of no one more qualified than Jim to receive this honor.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS

  • St. Vincent
  • Rotary Club
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy