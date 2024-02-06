2020 Spirit of America nomination — Jim Riley

He is a tireless advocate for our community, who donates his personal time, and often his business talents and resources toward the betterment of our community. He is currently the driving force behind the effort to prepare our community's graduates for work in the Geospatial field. Without his efforts, we wouldn't have a casino located in our community.

He is always positive and friendly, making every attempt to include others in whatever he is working on. Jim is one of the big-picture thinkers in our community. Any community that thrives has big-picture thinkers like Jim.

Jim embodies those qualities that make our community great. I can think of no one more qualified than Jim to receive this honor.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS