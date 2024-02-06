All sections
NewsJune 30, 2020
2020 Spirit of America nomination — Derick Charles
For the last five years, the Safe House for Women food drives have been the primary food source for 400-plus families each year. This happens twice every year, May 18 to June 16 and Nov. 18 to Dec 16. n Safe House for Women...
Derick Charles
Derick CharlesBEN MATTHEWS

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

Downtown Merchants Group

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

For the last five years, the Safe House for Women food drives have been the primary food source for 400-plus families each year. This happens twice every year, May 18 to June 16 and Nov. 18 to Dec 16.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS

  • Safe House for Women
