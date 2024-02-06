2020 Spirit of America nomination — Derick Charles
For the last five years, the Safe House for Women food drives have been the primary food source for 400-plus families each year. This happens twice every year, May 18 to June 16 and Nov. 18 to Dec 16. n Safe House for Women...
Derick CharlesBEN MATTHEWS
NOMINATING ORGANIZATION
Downtown Merchants Group
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?
For the last five years, the Safe House for Women food drives have been the primary food source for 400-plus families each year. This happens twice every year, May 18 to June 16 and Nov. 18 to Dec 16.
NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS