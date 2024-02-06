2020 Spirit of America nomination -- Russell Grammer

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION

Prodigy Leadership Academy PTO

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

When thinking of a person who personifies the "Spirit of America," there are few who embody this as well as Mr. Russell Grammer.

Not only is he loyal, patriotic and civic service-minded, but he instills these values in the students at Prodigy Leadership Academy.

His desire to better his local community and country is contagious. His ability to dream big, dig in and get his hands dirty is admirable and inspiring. At Prodigy, he builds, creates and invests in the people and projects that enrich the school he founded with his wife.