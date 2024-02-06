2020 Spirit of America nomination -- Russell Grammer

Prodigy Leadership Academy PTO
When thinking of a person who personifies the "Spirit of America," there are few who embody this as well as Mr. Russell Grammer.
Not only is he loyal, patriotic and civic service-minded, but he instills these values in the students at Prodigy Leadership Academy.
His desire to better his local community and country is contagious. His ability to dream big, dig in and get his hands dirty is admirable and inspiring. At Prodigy, he builds, creates and invests in the people and projects that enrich the school he founded with his wife.
Additionally, he seeks to provide a high-quality education to students with varying needs, from all backgrounds. He gives tirelessly of his time and talents alongside many community members who have seen and share the value of the Prodigy vision.
Through his leadership, students learn the value of hard work, civic service and compassion in very tangible ways. Students learn the importance of serving others and absorbing the knowledge and wisdom from members of the community they encounter.
Mr. Grammer has capitalized on his remarkable history as an educator, community leader and veteran to influence his vision and embrace the unknown challenges that lay ahead.
Mr. Grammer has shown courageous leadership at Prodigy Leadership Academy and his inspirational goals, service and love of God are stamped upon the school, students, families and broader community.