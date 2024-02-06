All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 16, 2020

2020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fair’s board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian
Landry Smith, 2, center left, sits next to her cousin, Keaton Carver, 3, as they ride the carousel with Krystle Smith on Sept. 10 during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Landry Smith, 2, center left, sits next to her cousin, Keaton Carver, 3, as they ride the carousel with Krystle Smith on Sept. 10 during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, fair

The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fair’s board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release.

The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

“This decision does not come lightly to anyone involved,” the release stated. “The SEMO District Fair touches many lives, vocations and has a significant economical impact in our area. Consideration for everyone from vendors to visitors, exhibitors to entertainers and beyond all comes into play. With all of these things considered and with no scientific solution to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we cannot, in good conscience, hold an event that would be detrimental to public health and place people in unsafe conditions.

The fair board is working on a way to continue the livestock auction that usually follows the livestock exhibitions, according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Rest assured this will be done safely and in a fashion that not only provides a showcase of top quality livestock but also helps to balance the money and countless hours that are poured into each of [the] projects,” the release stated.

“2020 marks 165 years of the SEMO District Fair,” according to the release. “There have been years in the past where the fair has had to go on hiatus. The First World War. The Great Depression. And though the fair was missed in those times when it was canceled, the fair always returned.”

The release stated the 2021 SEMO District Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 11 through 18 next year.

New information about the livestock auction will be made available at www.semofair.com and the fair’s social media, according to the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy