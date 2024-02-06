The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved an annual budget calling for an increase in water, sewer, electric and trash collection fees next year.

The rate increases for the sewer, water and electric services amounts to 1.9% above current rates, which, according to city administrator Jim Roach, is consistent with the recent rise in the consumer price index.

The aldermen also approved a $4 monthly increase in the city’s residential trash collection fees, raising it from $6 to 10.

According to Roach, the additional water, sewer and electric fees should generate between $400,000 and $425,000 a year. The effective billing date for the fee increases will be Feb. 1, 2020.

The aldermen approved the rate increases after a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in opposition to fee adjustments.

As part of the city’s $33.8 million 2020 budget, the aldermen also approved next year’s salaries and other compensation guidelines for city employees calling for an average wage increase of about 10% above the city’s current wage schedule. The salary hikes, recommended in October by a municipal salary consultant, are intended to keep wages for city employees competitive with those of similar cities in Missouri and takes into consideration state- and federally-mandated increases in the minimum wage.

Two of the biggest pay increases will benefit Jackson’s police and public-utility employees. Beginning next month, the starting annual salary for an entry-level patrol officer will be $36,255, which is several thousand dollars higher than the police department’s current starting pay for that position.

Jackson’s starting pay for an electrical lineman, which is now between $33,000 and $34,000 a year, will increase to $43,404 beginning in 2020.

Roach said the wage increases will amount to approximately $500,000 in the coming year.

Subdivision ordinance adjustment