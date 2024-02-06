2020 flooding forecast released

In its first spring flooding forecast of 2020, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the flood potential in the Mississippi and Ohio river basins will be above average for much of the region.

The report covers the time period of mid-February through mid-May and includes the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio rivers and their tributaries in the region.

"Flood potential is above average, or above normal, for much of the Ohio and Mississippi basins and their tributaries across Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana and West Kentucky," weather service meteorologist and hydrologist Mary Lamm said in her forecast released Thursday.

Meanwhile, she said an "average or normal chance for flooding along Mississippi River tributaries" exists in Southeast Missouri.

"Flooding in this region occurs mainly due to conditions of ground moisture, river flows and expected precipitation," she said.