2019: What we followed this year

The final ledger may well identify 2019 as a year of contrasts.

Water -- everywhere and nowhere.

New beginnings -- underway and kinda still stuck in bureaucratic mud.

Community-touching tragedies -- accidental and otherwise.

And much, much more.

As 2020 approaches, we take a two-part look back at some of the stories covered in the Southeast Missourian during 2019.

Up first:

More than enough water

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau reached flood stage March 15 and stayed above that level for 144 days, breaking the flood duration record here.

Though floodwaters had gotten higher before (this flood included the fifth-highest floodwater reading), never had they stayed as long, making life -- and death for Robbin Christopher Franklin, 31, who died in the flood -- more than inconvenient. The river bridge at Chester closed for nearly three weeks in June. Route 3 in Union County, Illinois, closed for 68 days May 2 through July 9. Illinois Route 146 closed for more than five weeks.

Crop losses in the region came to around $14 million.

For weeks, residents in East Cape Girardeau watched as floodwater -- and seepwater, which became a serious thing -- inched upward and refused to leave.

Not enough water to go around

What began as a grand-scale project whittled itself in participation and scope, and as it stands now, what will ultimately become of a proposed aquatic center in Cape Girardeau is still somewhat murky.

Competitive swimming enthusiasts lobbied for a 50-meter facility worthy of large meets.

Jackson school officials asked to be part of locating such a facility at a mutually beneficial location -- the Sportsplex, say.

Cape Girardeau school officials decided to build an aquatic center -- a pool, something with water -- at Jefferson Elementary to benefit the city's south side.

And Cape Girardeau municipal officials wore out consultants, committees and calculators.

All to little avail thus far. What emerged toward the end of the year is a plan to put a hard cover over the existing Central Municipal Pool and build a leisure pool of some sort at Jefferson. And THAT will take care of that.