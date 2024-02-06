Even though Veteran James Blair Moran will be receiving the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award on Thursday, he's dedicating the recognition to fellow infantrymen William Allsbrook Jr., David Tinsey and Bruce Stickle.

Moran, 71, served with the 25th Infantry division in III Corps during the Vietnam War and participated in two major offensive operations.

"Coming back from R & R, I was informed that [Allsbrook, Tinsey and Stickle] had gone down in a fiery chopper crash," Moran said Friday while holding back tears. "Those men truly represent the spirit of America. And you never forget."

They "really made the sacrifice," he said.

The award also will honor the sacrifice of Josh Echoff, he said. During Echoff's second combat tour in Iraq, Moran said, he had a very difficult task.

Echoff's unit was in charge of disarming Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and after successfully disarming an IED, on the way back to the compound their vehicle was blown up, according to Moran.

Upon being notified of the award over the phone last week, Moran said he was "very humbled."

"The work which we've done in Sikeston, it's a team effort and I'm just part of a team," he said of being nominated by the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee.

And to be included within the circle of previous award winners -- Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford and last year's winner Raymond Buhs -- Moran said it's an honor.

Born in Charleston, Missouri, Moran graduated from Charleston High School in 1956, and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969.

He said during the Vietnam War, if you could obtain a college deferment, you could stay out of the draft.