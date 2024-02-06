2019 Leadership Cape participants present ideas for projects

An international cultural festival, a downtown ambassador program and an electric scooter ride-sharing service were three of the ideas presented Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee.

The ideas were developed by participants in the 2019 Leadership Cape program and were designed to make Cape Girardeau more welcoming and more prosperous as well as a better place to live overall.

“I could see any of these projects happening,” said chamber vice president Kim Voelker, who coordinates the Leadership Cape program.

Now in its 30th year, Leadership Cape is a chamber program designed to help local professionals build leadership skills and discover what Cape Girardeau has to offer. The program culminates each year with project presentations designed to give participants experience working in groups of people from all types of backgrounds and personalities.

The following is a summary of this year’s Leadership Cape project presentations:

Cape Cultural Festival

This one-day festival in downtown Cape Girardeau would feature a parade, 20 food booths offering a variety of ethnic food and beverages from around the world, a global bazaar with arts and crafts from various countries, hands-on activities for adults and children, music, dancing and demonstrations.

The goal of the festival would be to promote cultural understanding and awareness among people representing various nationalities in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.

Cape Downtown Ambassadors

Modeled after similar programs in places such as Kansas City, Missouri; Franklin, Tennessee; and Paducah, Kentucky, the Downtown Ambassadors would serve as liaisons between the downtown business district and visitors to the community. Armed with information about the community, ambassadors would be available to greet riverboat passengers and provide tourist information to visitors at various events and activities in the downtown area such as the Riverfront Market and Tunes at Twilight.