NewsJuly 11, 2019

2019-2020 River Campus season schedule

August 25 A Soldier and The King September 3 Percussion Drum Circle 7 Toot Suite 10 Percussion Drum Circle 15 Symphony Sampler 17 Percussion Drum Circle 22 Artemisia Vocal Trio 25 The Three Musketeers 26 The Three Musketeers 27 The Three Musketeers...

August

25 A Soldier and The King

September

3 Percussion Drum Circle

7 Toot Suite

10 Percussion Drum Circle

15 Symphony Sampler

17 Percussion Drum Circle

22 Artemisia Vocal Trio

25 The Three Musketeers

26 The Three Musketeers

27 The Three Musketeers

28 The Three Musketeers (matinee)

28 The Three Musketeers

29 The Three Musketeers (matinee)

October

3 Baffoni & Yount

5 Kristin Taylor

8 Gala Season Opener

10 In the Tradition

10 Ain't Misbehavin'

11 Ain't Misbehavin'

12 Ain't Misbehavin'

13 Ain't Misbehavin' (matinee)

13 Voxman Reed Trio

15 Wind Band Classics

17 Fall Percussion Concert

18 Men's Choral Festival

22 The World Around Us

24 Marimba & Dance

27 Axiom String Quartet

28 Something Borrowed

30 Heathers: The Musical

31 Heathers: The Musical

November

1 Heathers: The Musical

2 Heathers: The Musical

3 Heathers: The Musical

3 Duality

6 Heathers: The Musical (matinee)

7 Heathers: The Musical

8 Heathers: The Musical

9 Heathers: The Musical (matinee)

9 Heathers: The Musical

10 Heathers: The Musical (matinee)

14 Fall for Dance 2019

15 Fall for Dance 2019

15 Things We've Always Wanted to Sing but No One Hired Us!

16 Fall for Dance 2019

17 Fall for Dance 2019 (matinee)

19 Poulenc's Gloria

23 Big Band Christmas Jukebox

December

3 Sentimental Journey

7 Family Holiday Percussion Concert

9 Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

10 Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

January

28 Percussion Drum Circle

28 Cruise Control

31 Opera Theatre: Gianni Schicchi

February

1 Opera Theatre: Gianni Schicchi

4 Percussion Drum Circle

7 Clark Terry Jazz Festival

11 Percussion Drum Circle

19 Shrek: The Musical

20 Shrek: The Musical

21 Shrek: The Musical

22 Shrek: The Musical (matinee)

22 Shrek: The Musical

23 Shrek: The Musical

23 Eastmania: The Music of Julius Eastman

27 Southeast Percussion Festival Concert

29 Pas de deux: Duo Violin Recital

March

1 con Spiritoso

3 Earthscapes: Water, Rocks, Deserts

5 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

6 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

7 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

8 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

8 The 442s

10 Symphonic Pops

12 Percussion Ensemble Theatre Concert

12 Something Blue

24 To Singing and To Music

April

2 Spring into Dance 2020 (thru 4/5)

2 Bach & Britten, Masters of Tone Painting

3 Spring into Dance 2020

3 Steel Drum Band - First Friday Concert

4 Spring into Dance 2020

5 Spring into Dance 2020 (matinee)

7 It Might as Well Be "Swing"

7 Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop 2020

19 Percussion & Visual Art

22 The Wolves

23 The Wolves

24 The Wolves

25 The Wolves (matinee)

25 The Wolves

26 The Wolves (matinee)

26 J3 Trio

28 A German Requiem

29 The Wolves

30 The Wolves

May

1 The Wolves

2 The Wolves

2 Chamber Music for Flutes, Cello and Piano

3 Opera Scenes

5 Cinco De Mayo con Vientos y Percusion

7 Celebrate the Arts!

8 Moving Perspectives

9 Moving Perspectives

Local News
