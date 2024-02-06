2019-2020 River Campus season schedule

January

28 Percussion Drum Circle

28 Cruise Control

31 Opera Theatre: Gianni Schicchi

February

1 Opera Theatre: Gianni Schicchi

4 Percussion Drum Circle

7 Clark Terry Jazz Festival

11 Percussion Drum Circle

19 Shrek: The Musical

20 Shrek: The Musical

21 Shrek: The Musical

22 Shrek: The Musical (matinee)

22 Shrek: The Musical

23 Shrek: The Musical

23 Eastmania: The Music of Julius Eastman

27 Southeast Percussion Festival Concert

29 Pas de deux: Duo Violin Recital

March

1 con Spiritoso

3 Earthscapes: Water, Rocks, Deserts

5 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

6 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

7 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

8 The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

8 The 442s

10 Symphonic Pops

12 Percussion Ensemble Theatre Concert

12 Something Blue

24 To Singing and To Music

April

2 Spring into Dance 2020 (thru 4/5)

2 Bach & Britten, Masters of Tone Painting

3 Spring into Dance 2020

3 Steel Drum Band - First Friday Concert

4 Spring into Dance 2020

5 Spring into Dance 2020 (matinee)

7 It Might as Well Be "Swing"

7 Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop 2020

19 Percussion & Visual Art

22 The Wolves

23 The Wolves

24 The Wolves

25 The Wolves (matinee)

25 The Wolves

26 The Wolves (matinee)

26 J3 Trio

28 A German Requiem

29 The Wolves

30 The Wolves

May

1 The Wolves

2 The Wolves

2 Chamber Music for Flutes, Cello and Piano

3 Opera Scenes

5 Cinco De Mayo con Vientos y Percusion

7 Celebrate the Arts!

8 Moving Perspectives

9 Moving Perspectives