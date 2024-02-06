2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Tony Smee

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Tony Smee is an unbelievable supporter of the Cape community. He has generously supported all Boy Scouts in the community through his work in Troop 2 and the Order of The Arrow. He has served for many years on the Cape Girardeau School Board. He is also an active leader in his church -- Grace United Methodist Church, the Elks, and the Lions Club. I have personally observed Mr. Smee's work with the youth through Boy Scouts and have been impressed with his patience, interactions, and guidance of our boys. Cape Girardeau is lucky to have such fine person working with our youth and the rest of the Cape community.