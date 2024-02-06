2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Raymond G. Buhs

Ray Buhs was in the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II and also served in Korea during the Korean War. After returning to Cape Girardeau, he became a prominent local businessman, serving as vice president of Federal Materials Corp., and then Southeast Missouri Stone. He was committed to his workers and served for 14 years as the chair of the safety committee for the Missouri Limestone Producers. He received the certificate of honor from the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association in Washington, D.C.

After retirement, he became even more active (if that's possible). He served this area in numerous nonpaid volunteer positions and helped shape both the community and economic development.

He was very active in Greater Cape as the Nash Road Industrial Park was developed and served many years on the city planning and zoning commission during a time of much development and planning. He served on the SEMO Port board for eight years and even did a stint on the Cape Girardeau City Council as an interim fill-in. He has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce for more than 60 years.

He has been active with the university on both the Booster Board and the Copper Dome Society.

Ray is in his 90s, but you still see him at many community functions. His love for people, his country, and his community for more than nine decades is, frankly, unbelievable.