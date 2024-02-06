All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2018

2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Ray Buhs

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Personal/Chateau Girardeau NOMINATING INDIVIDUAL: Harry Rediger WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Personal/Chateau Girardeau

NOMINATING INDIVIDUAL: Harry Rediger

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Cape resident for over 70 years. World War II/Korean War Veteran, past Interim Ward 6 City Council member, 12-year member City Planning & Zoning Commission, eight years Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board, long-time member of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, board member and past president of Greater Cape Girardeau Benevolent Association, past president of the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club, Graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, member of Southeast Missouri State University Booster Club and Copper Dome Society, member and past president of Missouri Limestone Producers Association, past member of the United States House Committee on Mines & Mining.

Also served 12-plus years on the Chateau Girardeau Board of Directors.

