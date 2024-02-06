2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Narvol A. Randol Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri
WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?
Sometimes a person in our community spreads goodness with such quietude, they are seldom seen. Narvol A. Randol Jr, a native of Cape Girardeau and a businessman, is such a person. Randol has a remarkable and enduring dedication to adding to the quality of life in the city where he grew up. A gift for people-oriented leadership, he truly demonstrates the "Spirit of America."
A 1978 MBA graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Randol's banking career spanned Farmers and Merchants Bank, Boatmens Bank, Cape County Bank, Capitol Bank and The Bank of Missouri, serving as Bank officer and Board member.
A select listing of awards and leadership positions:
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri -- recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award
The Boy Scouts of America -- Silver Beaver Award, Southeast Missouri Executive Council, the St. Louis Council
Rotary Club -- president and board member, Paul Harris Fellow
Southeast Missouri Hospital -- Board, executive committee
Southeast Missouri Hospital Foundation -- president
Southeast Missouri Hospital Nursing School -- board
Chamber of Commerce -- member
Junior Achievement -- volunteer teacher
River Heritage Mural Association -- board
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band -- president and member
Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts -- volunteer for orchestra performances
One of the most poignant and honorable services Randol grants to veterans who have passed on began as a member of the Cape Central High marching band where he developed his talent for trumpet. Since 1971, he has played taps at veterans' memorial services and funerals, many times out of view of the families.
NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:
