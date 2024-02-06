2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Narvol A. Randol Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Sometimes a person in our community spreads goodness with such quietude, they are seldom seen. Narvol A. Randol Jr, a native of Cape Girardeau and a businessman, is such a person. Randol has a remarkable and enduring dedication to adding to the quality of life in the city where he grew up. A gift for people-oriented leadership, he truly demonstrates the "Spirit of America."

A 1978 MBA graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Randol's banking career spanned Farmers and Merchants Bank, Boatmens Bank, Cape County Bank, Capitol Bank and The Bank of Missouri, serving as Bank officer and Board member.

A select listing of awards and leadership positions:

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri -- recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award

The Boy Scouts of America -- Silver Beaver Award, Southeast Missouri Executive Council, the St. Louis Council

Rotary Club -- president and board member, Paul Harris Fellow

Southeast Missouri Hospital -- Board, executive committee