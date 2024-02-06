All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2018

2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Narvol A. Randol Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA? Sometimes a person in our community spreads goodness with such quietude, they are seldom seen. Narvol A. Randol Jr, a native of Cape Girardeau and a businessman, is such a person. ...

Narvol Randol Jr.
Narvol Randol Jr.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Sometimes a person in our community spreads goodness with such quietude, they are seldom seen. Narvol A. Randol Jr, a native of Cape Girardeau and a businessman, is such a person. Randol has a remarkable and enduring dedication to adding to the quality of life in the city where he grew up. A gift for people-oriented leadership, he truly demonstrates the "Spirit of America."

A 1978 MBA graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Randol's banking career spanned Farmers and Merchants Bank, Boatmens Bank, Cape County Bank, Capitol Bank and The Bank of Missouri, serving as Bank officer and Board member.

A select listing of awards and leadership positions:

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri -- recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award

The Boy Scouts of America -- Silver Beaver Award, Southeast Missouri Executive Council, the St. Louis Council

Rotary Club -- president and board member, Paul Harris Fellow

Southeast Missouri Hospital -- Board, executive committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast Missouri Hospital Foundation -- president

Southeast Missouri Hospital Nursing School -- board

Chamber of Commerce -- member

Junior Achievement -- volunteer teacher

River Heritage Mural Association -- board

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band -- president and member

Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts -- volunteer for orchestra performances

One of the most poignant and honorable services Randol grants to veterans who have passed on began as a member of the Cape Central High marching band where he developed his talent for trumpet. Since 1971, he has played taps at veterans' memorial services and funerals, many times out of view of the families.

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

Grace United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Red House Interpretive Center, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Rotary Club.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy