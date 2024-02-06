2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Jim Maevers

NOMINATING INDIVIDUAL: Janice Christakis
WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?
The word dedication is one of our most encompassing words to describe my nominee, Mr. Jim Maevers.
Jim is a native of Cape Girardeau County, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Maevers. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1978, married Deborah Boyer; devoted his future to family, community and his country.
As a Marine he advanced to Sgt. E-5 and served one year in Japan. Three of his five children followed their dad into the military life with him as their hero.
After his military career, his business life entailed multiple business ventures, i.e. property holdings etc.
As a civilian he has been our Marine Representative and a member of the local Marine Corps League, having advanced to a state level.
He has a listening ear for young and old. Personally, I am a 95-year-old lady who appreciates his kind and attentive attitude to all he meets.
Once again the word "dedication" fulfills his description, and I truly believe he is worthy of the "Spirit of America" award.