2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ James Blair Moran

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Sikeston Veterans Park Committee

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Blair Moran's awards are many, but do not outweigh his dedication to Southeast Missouri and veterans. Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969. He volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army in 1969. He is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Medal of Heroism where he served with the 25th Tropic Lightning Division, III Military Corp.

Moran joined the Henry Meldrum American Legion Post 114 in Sikeston in 1988 and has served as the chaplain for more than 28 years. In service to his Post, he has been co-chair of the Post's Cotton Carnival Parade, one of the biggest parades in Missouri. His awards have been many as Veteran of the Year, Sikeston's Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service. He is also a member of the National Legislative Committee for the American Legion.

In 2011 Moran was awarded the Distinguished Legionnaire of the Year by the Missouri American Legion. Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder presented Moran with the Veterans Service Award from the State of Missouri in 2012.

Other service includes chairman of the Boys State Committee, Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, Board of the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery and Board of the Community Sheltered Workshop.

For nearly 20 years Moran served as the executive director of the Missouri Delta Medical Center Foundation and raised funds for expansion/addition of the Sikeston Jaycee Dialysis Center, Bruce Medical Building and many more projects.