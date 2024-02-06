2018 Spirit of America nominee ï¿½ Carroll Williams

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Cape Christian Community School

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Coach Carroll Williams has been serving the teens of the Southeast Missouri area in one form or another since 1959. He was born in Dexter, Missouri, in 1937, and graduated high school there. He then attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri the next year in 1960, where he earned his Master's in Education. He was a physical education teacher and basketball coach at University High in Cape Girardeau from 1960 to 1970, succeeding Joe Uhls. He served as head golf coach at Southeast from 1968 to 1975; he was an assistant basketball coach at the university from 1970 to 1975; head basketball coach at Southeast from 1975 to 1981; MSHSAA official from 1983 to 1994; Southeast Missouri State physical education instructor and education professor from 1975 to 1996; university head golf coach from 1990 to 2005.

Coach Carroll served as president of Kimbeland Country Club board of directors for 10 years, Cape Girardeau Central basketball coach from 2006 to 2010, Central Junior High basketball coach from 2010 to 2014; taught at Cape Alternative School from 2012 to 2015; volunteered at Cape Christian School as coach/athletic director from 2012 to 2015; and teacher/coach/AD at Cape Christian School in 2015. He has written more than 30 articles covering basketball, golf, teaching physical education, and a book called "Coaches Guide to Simplified Shuffle." In the 2017/18 school year, coach Carroll volunteered to fill in as principal/administrator when a hiring fell through at the last minute. And now, at 81 years of age, Carroll has donated his time all spring and summer to get a new 501(c)(3) going to continue Cape Christian as Cape Christian Community School. He has done so with no pay, working full-time hours daily because he believes the children in the Cape/Jackson area need, and deserve, an independent nondenominational Christian school as an option.