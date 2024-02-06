Construction in Cape Girardeau was down overall in calendar year 2018 over 2017, while Jackson’s construction activity was up slightly thanks in part to a justice center, new church building and new school district construction, according to recent year-end figures.

Jackson’s total construction value was just $5 million less than Cape Girardeau’s in 2018.

Cape Girardeau’s total construction values were estimated at about $48.5 million for 2018, with 229 permits issued, versus $83.6 million for 2017, with 205 permits issued, according to city information manager Nicolette Brennan.

Development services director Alex McElroy said some significant construction projects took place in 2017, which accounted for the difference of about $38.5 million. Cape Girardeau saw overall construction values of $33.4 million in 2015 and $105 million in 2016.

The Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center was one major project that pushed 2017 numbers, McElroy said.

That eight-story hotel has 168 rooms, and the conference center has a 14,000-square-foot main room.

Another project, Legends Cape Girardeau on North Sprigg Street, is a 591-bed property near Southeast Missouri State University, and serves as student housing, McElroy said.

Permit technician Dianna Barnes said the Drury Plaza Hotel’s project cost was $27 million, and the Legends complex was $24.9 million.

In 2018, Cape Girardeau had eight projects of $1 million or higher. Of those, three were health facilities; three were restaurant and/or entertainment; one was a church; and another was the apartment project.

Commercial remodels up

Commercial construction made up the bulk of the overall building totals for 2018 in Cape Girardeau, with new construction and remodels combining for $27 million of the $48.5 million total.

New commercial construction and additions were down to $8.1 million from 2017’s $16.7 million, but commercial remodels jumped from 51 permits valued at $16.8 million in 2017 to 71 permits totaling $19.3 million in 2018.

New apartments and townhouses in Cape Girardeau fell off in 2018, from 13 new permits each in 2017, totaling $29.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, to eight permits for new apartments worth $4.8 million and only four for townhouses, totaling about $400,000.

Residential home starts and additions saw a small increase in 2018 over 2017, to 93 permits worth about $14.1 million, from 2017’s 89 permits worth about $16.5 million.