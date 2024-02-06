$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County

A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won't produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry -- electricity.

Representatives of NextEra Energy Resources were in Jackson to meet with Cape Girardeau County commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday to outline plans for a "solar farm" they said would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 50,000 homes.

The project would represent a $200 million investment in Cape Girardeau County and could be in operation sometime in the next two to four years, according to company representatives.

NextEra Energy project director Danell Herzig told the commissioners the project has been in the planning phase for some time and in recent weeks company representatives have been meeting with property owners near Delta asking them to consider selling or leasing their farmland for the project.

"Our intent is to make sure you are aware of our activities," Herzig told commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was not present.

NextEra Energy Resources, based in Juno Beach, Florida, is, according to Herzig, the largest producer of wind, solar and battery storage energy in the world. "We have 150 operating wind farms and about 50 operating utility-scale solar facilities," she told the commissioners.

The company currently does not own or operate any solar farms in Missouri. However, it has a wind farm in Northeast Missouri and is considering a solar farm project in New Madrid County.

"There are a lot of reasons why the eastern side of this state is attractive for renewable energy development (such as a solar farm)," Herzig said and explained that "there are a lot of announced coal plant closures on this side of the state and, as a result, a lot of companies like Ameren, AEP (American Electric Power) and others are looking to replace that generation with renewable sources."

She added NextEra Energy has "an active interconnect request right here in this county" which is why the company began looking at potential sites with the availability of at least 1,400 contiguous acres.

Cape Girardeau County does not have planning and zoning regulations, and therefore has no control over projects such as the proposed solar farm. However, the NextEra Energy representatives said they want to be transparent with the county and the public about the company's plans.