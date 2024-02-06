20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file

A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general, warning that sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states. Missouri is among states that implemented strict abortion prohibitions last summer after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Bailey didn't specify what legal action he would take if the pharmacies begin selling abortion pills to Missourians by mail.

"I will enforce the laws as written," Bailey said in a statement in response to questions from The Associated Press. "That includes laws protecting the health of women and their unborn children. The FDA rule is in direct violation of federal law, and the unelected bureaucrats at the FDA have no authority to change Missouri law, either. The people's elected representatives have spoken on the issue of abortion in our state, and we will fight to uphold that in court."

Nineteen states have imposed restrictions on abortion pills, but there's a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy. A physician and a company that makes the pill mifepristone filed separate lawsuits last month seeking to strike down bans in North Carolina and West Virginia.