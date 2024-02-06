2-year-old hurt Wednesday in crash near Jackson

A 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning west of Jackson.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the juvenile was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Kelsey Bullinger, 32, of St. Mary, Missouri. Bullinger was eastbound on Highway 72 about 3 miles from Jackson when a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Cathy Barks, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, struck the vehicle from behind.
The male juvenile was flown by medical helicopter to a children's hospital in St. Louis.
Neither Bullinger nor Barks were hurt in the crash.
All three were wearing a safety device.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
