2-year-old hurt Wednesday in crash near Jackson

A 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning west of Jackson.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the juvenile was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Kelsey Bullinger, 32, of St. Mary, Missouri. Bullinger was eastbound on Highway 72 about 3 miles from Jackson when a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Cathy Barks, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, struck the vehicle from behind.

The male juvenile was flown by medical helicopter to a children's hospital in St. Louis.