2 students sue Mo. school district over banned books

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Two students have sued a suburban St. Louis school district over its decision to remove several books from school libraries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued the Wentzville School District on Tuesday on behalf of the students, who aren't named in the lawsuit because they are minors, KWMU-FM reported.

The district's school board voted last month to remove "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison from its school libraries because of its explicit descriptions of sex, violence, rape and incest. The board also voted to temporarily remove other books while they are reviewed.

A Wentzville School District spokeswoman said in an email Thursday the district was aware of the lawsuit but wouldn't comment on it.

The class-action lawsuit alleges the books were removed because they contain viewpoints of authors or protagonists that are people of color or people who identify as LGBTQ.