2 Sikeston men charged following Indiana state trooper's death

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two Sikeston, Missouri, men were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County jail early Thursday, June 29, in connection with an incident Wednesday, June 28, which claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N. Smith.

Eddie P. Jones Jr., 18, of Sikeston has been preliminarily charged with murder in Smith's death. Meanwhile an adult passenger, DeMareon L. Curry, 19, also of Sikeston, has been preliminarily charged with Level 5 felony auto theft.

Jones was driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse when he struck Smith on Ronald Reagan Parkway north of Interstate 70 on Tuesday evening, June 27.

Smith, 33, of Franklin, Indiana, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.

The preliminary ISP investigation indicates at approximately 8:40 p.m., Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with the pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

Smith attempted to de- escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Unfortunately, he was struck by the suspect's vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.