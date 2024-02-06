All sections
November 3, 2022

2 shootings reported in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving reports of gunfire ...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving reports of gunfire, according to Capt. Jon R. Broom. While officers were on scene investigating, they learned an adult male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder had arrived in the emergency room at Missouri Delta Medical Center, Broom said. This person reported to the officers he was shot near Ruth Street, he said.

"Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a second call of a 12-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg," Broom said.

This was also in the 100 block of Ruth.

"This juvenile reported to officers he was asleep inside his home when he was struck in the leg by gunfire," Broom said.

The juvenile was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Both gunshot victims are expected to recover, Broom said.

Sikeston DPS investigators responded to the scene and collected several items of evidence related to the two shootings.

"This incident remains under investigation, and we encourage anyone with information to contact our crime tip line at (573) 475-3774 or our main non-emergency number at (573) 471-4711," Broom said.

Local News
