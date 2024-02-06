2 shootings reported in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving reports of gunfire, according to Capt. Jon R. Broom. While officers were on scene investigating, they learned an adult male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder had arrived in the emergency room at Missouri Delta Medical Center, Broom said. This person reported to the officers he was shot near Ruth Street, he said.

"Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a second call of a 12-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg," Broom said.

This was also in the 100 block of Ruth.