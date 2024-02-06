All sections
NewsJune 27, 2023

2 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this week

NewsJune 27, 2023

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
American Queen paddlewheeler near Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on July 27, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. The boat will dock in Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Thursday, June 29.
American Queen paddlewheeler near Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on July 27, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. The boat will dock in Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Thursday, June 29.Southeast Missourian file

Despite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to www.visitcape.com.

American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be the largest steamboat ever built, will tie up the evening of Wednesday, June 28, and will be at the riverfront from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

Queen, a six-deck re- creation of a classic Mississippi riverboat, will have 212 guests aboard, VisitCape's Josh Thompson said.

American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheeler, is set to dock from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, with 52 passengers aboard.

As per security regulations in place since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, no visitors will be permitted to board either vessel.

Dry weather

As of Monday, June 26, the drought that has gripped Missouri has not impacted water levels enough to deter docking in Cape Girardeau this week.

U.S. Drought Monitor's June 20 map shows Cape Girardeau County in a "moderate" drought level condition.

An estimated 93% of Missouri is experiencing some level of drought, with 15% of the Show Me State in a state of "extreme" drought, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

