State Highway Patrol officials recently presented Honorary Trooper Certificates to Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Capt. Phillip Gregory of Patrol Troop E honored the men at a ceremony at Bollinger County Health Center in Marble Hill.

According to Gregory, Shelton and Pritchard rescued an occupant from a single-car accident on Aug. 17 as the vehicle caught fire after traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

Shelton, a shuttle driver for Southeast Hospital, said he was on his way to a friend's house when his cellphone's GPS sent him down the wrong road. Or, perhaps, it was exactly the right road, because it wasn't long before he came across an accident and was able to lend a hand. He said he saw the car had run off the road and collided with a tree. Shelton pulled over and another vehicle, driven by Pritchard, stopped as well.

"I just got out of my car and, with the other man (Pritchard), we managed to pry the door open," Shelton said. "We noticed after we got the door open that the car was on fire and we didn't have much time, but we got her out of there and far enough away before the car exploded."

Unfortunately, the driver of the car died shortly after being pulled from the wreckage.

"When our officer arrived on the scene, the sole occupant of the vehicle had been removed by these two gentlemen, and she was already in the ambulance when our officer got there," Gregory said. "Unfortunately she did not survive the crash, but these two guys put themselves in peril to remove her from that crash and provide aid to her."