NewsDecember 2, 2022

2 presented with Honorary Trooper Certificates for efforts to save woman

State Highway Patrol officials recently presented Honorary Trooper Certificates to Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri. Capt. Phillip Gregory of Patrol Troop E honored the men at a ceremony at Bollinger County Health Center in Marble Hill...

Danny Walter
From left, state Highway Patrol Capt. Philip A. Gregory, Jacob Shelton, Donald Pritchard, Highway Patrol Sgt. J.L. McCullough and Sedgewickville Fire Protection District Capt. Dana Craft. Shelton and Pritchard received Honorary Trooper Certificates for their efforts in pulling a woman from a car that had gone off a road and struck a tree.
From left, state Highway Patrol Capt. Philip A. Gregory, Jacob Shelton, Donald Pritchard, Highway Patrol Sgt. J.L. McCullough and Sedgewickville Fire Protection District Capt. Dana Craft. Shelton and Pritchard received Honorary Trooper Certificates for their efforts in pulling a woman from a car that had gone off a road and struck a tree.

State Highway Patrol officials recently presented Honorary Trooper Certificates to Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Capt. Phillip Gregory of Patrol Troop E honored the men at a ceremony at Bollinger County Health Center in Marble Hill.

According to Gregory, Shelton and Pritchard rescued an occupant from a single-car accident on Aug. 17 as the vehicle caught fire after traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

Shelton, a shuttle driver for Southeast Hospital, said he was on his way to a friend's house when his cellphone's GPS sent him down the wrong road. Or, perhaps, it was exactly the right road, because it wasn't long before he came across an accident and was able to lend a hand. He said he saw the car had run off the road and collided with a tree. Shelton pulled over and another vehicle, driven by Pritchard, stopped as well.

"I just got out of my car and, with the other man (Pritchard), we managed to pry the door open," Shelton said. "We noticed after we got the door open that the car was on fire and we didn't have much time, but we got her out of there and far enough away before the car exploded."

Unfortunately, the driver of the car died shortly after being pulled from the wreckage.

"When our officer arrived on the scene, the sole occupant of the vehicle had been removed by these two gentlemen, and she was already in the ambulance when our officer got there," Gregory said. "Unfortunately she did not survive the crash, but these two guys put themselves in peril to remove her from that crash and provide aid to her."

Shelton said he was just in the right place at the right time.

"I feel like God pushed me to be there," Shelton said. "I just did it because it was the right thing to do not because I wanted to get fame or glory or anything."

Shelton said he was relieved he was there and could help.

"I mean, obviously she passed and there's nothing that I can do to change that, and there's really nothing I could have done better," Shelton said. "But at least the family knows that she wasn't alone whenever she passed."

Gregory said Troop E presents Honorary Trooper Certificates to members of the public who perform in an exemplary manner to provide aid or assistance in dangerous conditions.

"So, certainly these two gentlemen's actions rise to that level," Gregory said.

Pritchard could not be reached for comment for this story.

