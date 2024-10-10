2 Missouri women charged after 5-year-old girl found dead

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. -- Two Southwest Missouri women are charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl at their home, police said.

The Waynesville police department said in a news release that one of the girl's siblings told a school resource officer Tuesday that he had seen her unconscious and unresponsive at their home that morning.

Another sibling answered the door and told officers her younger sister was dead, police said. The Pulaski County coroner later declared her dead at the scene.